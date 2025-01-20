Keko 價格 (KEKO)
今天 Keko (KEKO) 的實時價格爲 0.00117771 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。KEKO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Keko 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.42K USD
- Keko 當天價格變化爲 +4.25%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KEKO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KEKO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Keko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Keko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000896549。
在過去60天內，Keko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003118869。
在過去90天內，Keko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.25%
|30天
|$ -0.0000896549
|-7.61%
|60天
|$ -0.0003118869
|-26.48%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Keko 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.34%
+4.25%
-4.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Kekobank is a parody of the traditional financial system and institutions performed through crypto-native initiatives that use the token $KEKO as the common thread. “Kekobank is crypto’s first legacy financial institution”. Kekobank brings the speed, transparency, accountability and reliability of banks, public organizations and regulators to crypto. Kekobank manages KEKO, the token that unites the community of people who feel true love and respect for traditional financial institutions. What makes your project unique? Kekobank experiments with humorous performances using DeFi techniques and primitives, like mints, burns or swaps, and crypto's tools like Telegram, Twitter, using the traditional banking mannerisms as a common thread. History of your project. KEKO was born on Counterparty, in the Bitcoin ecosystem It was a token embraced especially by Rarepepe collectors, who collected and gave KEKOs a use. One year later, the collection migrated to Ethereumas an ERC1155, preserving the original nature of KEKO as an NFT and becoming the center of Kekobank. Eventually, the ERC1155 proved too inflexible for Kekobank’s purchase, Kekobank launched the ERC20. Now the ERC-1155 version of KEKO serves as the reserve asset for the cash, ERC-20 version. What’s next for your project? $KEKO is Kekobank’s main currency and it is at the center of Kekobank’s actions. Kekobank has a roadmap of initiatives that leverage the features of DeFi to create entertaining experiences around $KEKO and KEKO. What can your token be used for? $KEKO is the community token of the Kekobank project. It can also be used to make purchases on Manifold
