In a crypto world of meme coins kekistan is it's home. Is goes back to mid 2000s being a 4chan community. The birth place of Pepe the frog, This community has brought other communities together to support something in crypto and real life. We have rebranded a token. Bringing fun and happy environment. Were actually the 3rd place in our communities life. The first place being home and family time. The 2nd is workplace. And were the 3rd place at the end of the day we are there they relax and enjoy themselves