KATT DADDY（KATT）資訊

KATT DADDY ran the streets of holyweird. from pimpin’ to preaching he did it all. until the fat cats of holyweird rekt his rep wen he wouldn’t sell his soul and his virgin hole. but hes back and ready to take down holyweird, save masculinty for the children and make ur wallet too fat to sit on. "succses is not about how much mony u make, but about the postive impact u have on others and masculinity… and cash" ~Katt Daddy

Help $KATT spread tha truth enter your totally real Katt quote in the box below, play with the settings until it looks good, download it and share that shit everywhere. they arrested him, discredited him, and took a few of his nine lives but the peedos of holyweird shoulda known... you can't keep a good pimp down.

Tokattnomics

1 billion supply 90% lp 5% CEX 5% marketing