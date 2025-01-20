KARASOU 價格 (INTELLIQUE)
今天 KARASOU (INTELLIQUE) 的實時價格爲 4.8 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。INTELLIQUE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
KARASOU 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.19K USD
- KARASOU 當天價格變化爲 -4.87%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 INTELLIQUE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 INTELLIQUE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，KARASOU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.245918862033454。
在過去30天內，KARASOU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2343844800。
在過去60天內，KARASOU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.5548822400。
在過去90天內，KARASOU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -3.056456543012363。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.245918862033454
|-4.87%
|30天
|$ -0.2343844800
|-4.88%
|60天
|$ -1.5548822400
|-32.39%
|90天
|$ -3.056456543012363
|-38.90%
KARASOU 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.75%
-4.87%
-12.29%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ntellique AI emerges as a beacon of innovation in the realm of utility projects within the crypto sphere. Unlike the run of the mill projects that saturate the market with copy and paste solutions; Intellique AI boasts 19 unique utilities each designed to address pressing needs and carve a distinct niche in the ever evolving landscape of cryptocurrency. Before delving into the intricacies of its utilities, it is imperative to highlight Intellique AI's commitment to transparency and authenticity. This project fundamentally has a fair launch ethos, with the founder investing personal funds to eliminate selling pressure at launch. Moreover, the team behind Intellique AI is fully doxxed, ensuring accountability and trustworthiness. Intellique AI sets a gold standard for integrity in the crypto community with audit and KYC done with SolidProof. At the forefront of Intellique AI's offerings is a Telegram bot, already in operation prior to the token launch. This innovative bot tackles a significant issue faced by crypto enthusiasts; identifying the original source (OG) amidst a sea of copycats. Leveraging advanced algorithms, the bot scours Telegram groups, providing users with insights on the chronological creation of groups bearing the same name. By ranking groups based on their inception date, the bot empowers users to distinguish genuine entities from imitations.
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 AUD
A$7.68
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 GBP
￡3.888
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 EUR
€4.656
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 USD
$4.8
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 MYR
RM21.552
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 TRY
₺170.784
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 JPY
¥749.376
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 RUB
₽489.552
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 INR
₹415.44
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 IDR
Rp78,688.512
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 PHP
₱280.848
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 EGP
￡E.241.632
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 BRL
R$29.184
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 CAD
C$6.912
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 BDT
৳583.152
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 NGN
₦7,464.96
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 UAH
₴202.08
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 VES
Bs259.2
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 PKR
Rs1,337.376
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 KZT
₸2,546.4
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 THB
฿164.64
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 TWD
NT$157.296
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 CHF
Fr4.368
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 HKD
HK$37.344
|1 INTELLIQUE 兌換 MAD
.د.م48.192