KAPSEL（KAPSEL）資訊

KAPSEL is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a movement dedicated to empowering individuals through education, transparency, and impact. Our mission is to educate people about the crypto space, help them avoid scams, and provide opportunities to win and grow within the community. A percentage is allocated to initiatives that support education and charity, creating tangible benefits beyond the blockchain. This week alone, we funded the construction of a clean water well in Africa as part of our Clean Water project, providing life-saving resources to those in need. KAPSEL combines innovation and purpose, proving that crypto can be a force for good.