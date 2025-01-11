什麼是Kapsa (KAPSA)

Kapsa, as described, is a KRC20 project that has been launched on the Kaspa blockDAG, aiming to address the complexities and perceived exclusivity of the Kaspa network by making it more accessible and beginner-friendly. The Kaspa blockDAG itself is known for its technical sophistication, employing the GHOSTDAG protocol, which is a generalization of the Nakamoto consensus designed to handle parallel blocks, leading to high block rates and instant transaction finality. However, this technical advancement can be off-putting for those new to cryptocurrency due to its complexity. Kapsa's initiative to be community-driven and fair-launched without pre-minting or pre-sales supports the ethos of inclusivity and fairness, encouraging broader participation without the pitfalls often associated with centralized token distribution. This approach aligns with the broader goals of the Kaspa ecosystem, which emphasizes decentralization, security, and scalability, aiming to be a leading Layer-1 solution. By focusing on creating an environment that's more welcoming to beginners, Kapsa could potentially increase adoption and understanding of the Kaspa technology, thereby highlighting its promising aspects in a more accessible manner.

