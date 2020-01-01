KAP Games（KAP）資訊

What is the KAP Games?

KAP Games is a web3 gaming publisher, studio, and distributor specializing in browser and mobile-native experiences. Utilizing emerging technologies to unlock the next generation of gaming, KAP curates gaming ecosystems where diverse games, innovative projects, and vibrant communities collide.

Play 100+ web3 games for free & earn NFTs while you do it at www.kap.gg

KAP Games Highlights:

100+ listed games on www.kap.gg

KAP Studios' massively multiplayer pirate adventure game launching Q4 2023, www.capnco.gg

KAP Co-grants is a multi-chain industry-wide initiative working with all major gaming chains to accelerate web3 development for web2 studios

Support and investment from Solana, Polygon, NEAR, Algorand, YGG and other key web3 gaming leaders KAP Token Utility:

Currency for all of KAP Studios' first-party games

Most in-app purchases can be bought using $KAP at a 10% discount

Smart contract governance of key treasury and staking contracts

Liquidity staking at www.staking.kap.gg​​​​​​​