KAP Games 價格 (KAP)
今天 KAP Games (KAP) 的實時價格爲 0.00086184 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 109.49K USD。KAP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
KAP Games 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- KAP Games 當天價格變化爲 +2.99%
- 其循環供應量爲 127.13M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KAP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KAP 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，KAP Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，KAP Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004880859。
在過去60天內，KAP Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006551690。
在過去90天內，KAP Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.007686862046352214。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.99%
|30天
|$ -0.0004880859
|-56.63%
|60天
|$ -0.0006551690
|-76.01%
|90天
|$ -0.007686862046352214
|-89.91%
KAP Games 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.05%
+2.99%
-21.43%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the KAP Games? KAP Games is a web3 gaming publisher, studio, and distributor specializing in browser and mobile-native experiences. Utilizing emerging technologies to unlock the next generation of gaming, KAP curates gaming ecosystems where diverse games, innovative projects, and vibrant communities collide. Play 100+ web3 games for free & earn NFTs while you do it at www.kap.gg KAP Games Highlights: * 100+ listed games on www.kap.gg * KAP Studios' massively multiplayer pirate adventure game launching Q4 2023, www.capnco.gg * KAP Co-grants is a multi-chain industry-wide initiative working with all major gaming chains to accelerate web3 development for web2 studios * Support and investment from Solana, Polygon, NEAR, Algorand, YGG and other key web3 gaming leaders KAP Token Utility: * Currency for all of KAP Studios' first-party games * Most in-app purchases can be bought using $KAP at a 10% discount * Smart contract governance of key treasury and staking contracts * Liquidity staking at www.staking.kap.gg
|1 KAP 兌換 VND
₫22.6793196
|1 KAP 兌換 AUD
A$0.0013186152
|1 KAP 兌換 GBP
￡0.0006291432
|1 KAP 兌換 EUR
€0.0007411824
|1 KAP 兌換 USD
$0.00086184
|1 KAP 兌換 MYR
RM0.0036542016
|1 KAP 兌換 TRY
₺0.0341547192
|1 KAP 兌換 JPY
¥0.1249323264
|1 KAP 兌換 RUB
₽0.0676716768
|1 KAP 兌換 INR
₹0.074161332
|1 KAP 兌換 IDR
Rp14.1285223296
|1 KAP 兌換 KRW
₩1.1709733896
|1 KAP 兌換 PHP
₱0.0490904064
|1 KAP 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0431437104
|1 KAP 兌換 BRL
R$0.0047315016
|1 KAP 兌換 CAD
C$0.0011807208
|1 KAP 兌換 BDT
৳0.1053254664
|1 KAP 兌換 NGN
₦1.3361794992
|1 KAP 兌換 UAH
₴0.0359559648
|1 KAP 兌換 VES
Bs0.08876952
|1 KAP 兌換 PKR
Rs0.2453917032
|1 KAP 兌換 KZT
₸0.4456229904
|1 KAP 兌換 THB
฿0.0281563128
|1 KAP 兌換 TWD
NT$0.02542428
|1 KAP 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0031629528
|1 KAP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000689472
|1 KAP 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0067568256
|1 KAP 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0078341256
|1 KAP 兌換 MXN
$0.0164008152