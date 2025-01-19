Kabosu 價格 ($KABOSU)
今天 Kabosu ($KABOSU) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$KABOSU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Kabosu 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 118.32 USD
- Kabosu 當天價格變化爲 +8.09%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $KABOSU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $KABOSU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Kabosu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Kabosu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Kabosu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Kabosu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+8.09%
|30天
|$ 0
|+27.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|-5.42%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Kabosu 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+3.00%
+8.09%
+38.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Kabosu Token pays tribute to the remarkable legacy of a female Shiba Inu, who became the beloved face of the iconic Doge meme. Born on November 2nd, 2005, this Shiba Inu, affectionately named Kabosu, entered the world and captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Rescued by Atsuko Sato in 2008 from a Japanese shelter, Kabosu's story is one of resilience and hope. At a time when her fate hung uncertain, Atsuko Sato provided a new lease on life for this lovable canine, cementing a bond that would soon transcend boundaries, sparking a global phenomenon. The name 'Kabosu' was chosen to honor her distinct round face, reminiscent of the kabosu fruit, and it stands as a testament to her resilience in overcoming adversity. The Kabosu Token project seeks to celebrate the essence and spirit of Kabosu. It aims to channel her legacy of resilience and hope into a crypto project that embodies the values of community, compassion, and inclusivity. Our mission: Honoring Kabosu's Legacy: The Kabosu Token project aims to honor the story of Kabosu, recognizing her as a symbol of resilience and the power of second chances. Community-Driven: With a strong emphasis on community involvement, the project seeks to build a vibrant and supportive community that shares Kabosu's values. Charitable Initiatives: Inspired by Kabosu's story, the project is dedicated to supporting animal welfare causes and shelters, advocating for the well-being of animals worldwide. Innovation and Technology: Leveraging the advancements in blockchain technology, Kabosu Token aims to create a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform for enthusiasts and investors. Kabosu Token is not just a cryptocurrency; it's a movement rooted in compassion and empowerment. Join us in commemorating Kabosu's journey, honoring her spirit, and contributing to a cause that reflects her resilience and the unwavering love for our furry friends.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 USD
$--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 $KABOSU 兌換 MAD
.د.م--