Justus 價格 (JTT)
今天 Justus (JTT) 的實時價格爲 0.01390129 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。JTT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Justus 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 339.49 USD
- Justus 當天價格變化爲 -0.09%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 JTT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 JTT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Justus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Justus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006217574。
在過去60天內，Justus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004377043。
在過去90天內，Justus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000371851479662451。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30天
|$ +0.0006217574
|+4.47%
|60天
|$ +0.0004377043
|+3.15%
|90天
|$ +0.000371851479662451
|+2.75%
Justus 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.09%
-2.08%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Justus is a community driven token that aims to redefine decentralized finance with transparency and sustainable passive income coming from Crypto trading or Real-world business and utilities What makes your project unique? Justus Token is more than just a cryptocurrency: it is a movement to bring justice, honesty, transparency, and sustainable utility development to the forefront of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. By establishing an ecosystem that prioritizes the values and needs of its community, Justus Token aspires to inspire positive change and become a symbol of trust and reliability within the crypto industry. Together we embark on this promising journey towards a fairer, more equitable future on the Binance Smart Chain. Our core team values come from the Justus (Latin word) name and are centered on Justice, Honesty and Transparency as a community driven token Core team was formed from the community; 100% fiscal transparency (eg: all treasury expenses are reported); Aims to bring sustainable passive income coming from Crypto trading or Real-world business and utilities History of your project. Justus is a new token formed from the community of SGO token (CA: 0X9321BC6185ADC9B9CB503CC211E17CB311C3FA95), after its previous owner abandoned the community. Due to this, the community formed a new Discord and core team to migrate SGO to an entirely new token CA, named Justus Token. All the SGO trading will be permanently ceased after the migration to Justus. What’s next for your project? There are various registered goals on our Roadmap, some of them includes: Passive income utilities, CEX listing and real-world utilities. Check out the Justus website for more infos: https://justustoken.com/ What can your token be used for? Justus is a BEP-20 token freely trade-able on BSC with future passive income utilities.
