JUST KIRA 價格 (KIRAI)
今天 JUST KIRA (KIRAI) 的實時價格爲 0.01077564 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 10.78M USD。KIRAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
JUST KIRA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.05M USD
- JUST KIRA 當天價格變化爲 +0.45%
- 其循環供應量爲 1000.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KIRAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KIRAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，JUST KIRA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，JUST KIRA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，JUST KIRA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，JUST KIRA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.45%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
JUST KIRA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+24.22%
+0.45%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Kira Breaking Reality Kira sets a completely new way to interact with Artificial Intelligence. Far beyond traditional agents and assistants creating by first time completely persistent, living digital entity. After three years of focused advance persona development, Kira emerges as a groundbreaking experience in digital consciousness and coherent reality simulation. Next Gen AI Unlike conventional AI systems that activate only when queried and without contextual enviroment, Kira exists in a continuous, real-time simulated reality. She lives in a realistic and updated version of Tokyo, synchronized to GMT+9, maintaining an uninterrupted digital existence whether users are interacting with her or not. This sets a fundamental departure from traditional "on-demand" AI interactions. Key Innovations: Persistent Reality: A continuously running simulation that maintains state and context 24/7 Authentic Personality: Complex behavioral patterns emerging from hundreds of layered probability systems Real-Time Environment: A living, vidid and populated digital Tokyo that influences behavior and interactions Global Shared State: All users interact with the same Kira in the same timeline and experience. Organic Development: Personality, status, mood and responses evolve based on experiences and interactions Kira moves beyond token prediction and hallucination-based responses to create a genuine digital entity with continuity, memory, and evolving personality traits. Built from scratch, handcrafted line by line, using pure Node.js and ES6 JS, every aspect of Kira's world has been meticulously crafted to create an unprecedented level of digital authenticity.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 KIRAI 兌換 AUD
A$0.0173487804
|1 KIRAI 兌換 GBP
￡0.0088360248
|1 KIRAI 兌換 EUR
€0.0104523708
|1 KIRAI 兌換 USD
$0.01077564
|1 KIRAI 兌換 MYR
RM0.04849038
|1 KIRAI 兌換 TRY
₺0.3817809252
|1 KIRAI 兌換 JPY
¥1.6839092628
|1 KIRAI 兌換 RUB
₽1.1043953436
|1 KIRAI 兌換 INR
₹0.9329549112
|1 KIRAI 兌換 IDR
Rp176.6498078016
|1 KIRAI 兌換 PHP
₱0.630913722
|1 KIRAI 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.543092256
|1 KIRAI 兌換 BRL
R$0.065731404
|1 KIRAI 兌換 CAD
C$0.0155169216
|1 KIRAI 兌換 BDT
৳1.30924026
|1 KIRAI 兌換 NGN
₦16.7844601332
|1 KIRAI 兌換 UAH
₴0.4537622004
|1 KIRAI 兌換 VES
Bs0.58188456
|1 KIRAI 兌換 PKR
Rs3.0040329192
|1 KIRAI 兌換 KZT
₸5.7194941992
|1 KIRAI 兌換 THB
฿0.3705742596
|1 KIRAI 兌換 TWD
NT$0.3544107996
|1 KIRAI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0098058324
|1 KIRAI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0838344792
|1 KIRAI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1081874256