Jump Forever（JUMP4EVER）資訊

The classic jump game that has now become a blockchain game! $JUMP4EVER is a play2earn (P2E), free-to-play (F2P) and NFT game that promises endless fun and exciting rewards. With $JUMP4EVER, you can either play for free or use your NFT characters to earn even more rewards. The game's native token, $JUMP4EVER, is your ticket to enjoying a classic and addictive jump game. As a play2earn game, your in-game score is converted to $JUMP4EVER tokens, which you can use to level up your gameplay. But that's not all! $JUMP4EVER also offers in-game NFT characters that can help you increase your score and earn even more rewards. By purchasing these unique and valuable characters, you can enhance your gaming experience and earn more tokens in the process. At $JUMP4EVER, we pride ourselves on providing a fun and rewarding gaming experience for players of all levels. So whether you're a seasoned gamer or just starting, join us and experience the excitement of blockchain gaming today!