JulSwap 價格 (JULD)
今天 JulSwap (JULD) 的實時價格爲 0.00010005 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 59.25K USD。JULD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
JulSwap 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- JulSwap 當天價格變化爲 +0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 592.17M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 JULD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 JULD 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，JulSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，JulSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000804408。
在過去60天內，JulSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000843671。
在過去90天內，JulSwap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00062841248621121。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0000804408
|-80.40%
|60天
|$ -0.0000843671
|-84.32%
|90天
|$ -0.00062841248621121
|-86.26%
JulSwap 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.00%
+0.00%
-28.53%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? JULSWAP DAO: Empowering Community Governance and Decision-Making JULSWAP DAO is an innovative and community-driven project that places power and decision-making authority directly in the hands of its token holders. With each JULD Token representing a voting right within the DAO, participants have a genuine opportunity to shape the future of the ecosystem. The Utilization of DAO Token (JULD): Voting Power: Every JULD Token carries one voting right, ensuring that each participant's voice is heard and considered in the decision-making process. Proposal Acceptance: To be accepted, proposals require a minimum of 5% of the total token supply to vote with a "YES." This ensures that proposals garner sufficient support before progressing. Majority Consensus: For a proposal to pass, a minimum of 50% of all votes cast must be positive. This ensures that decisions represent the majority sentiment within the community. Timely Voting: The voting timeline for proposals is set at 72 hours, providing ample opportunity for community members to participate and contribute their perspectives. What’s next for your project? Liquidity.Bond DAO Community What can your token be used for? Earn While You Vote: Here's where it gets truly remarkable! When you exercise your voting rights, you have the opportunity to earn fees in the process. Your engagement and active involvement in the governance of our project are not only appreciated but also rewarded. This unique incentive structure aligns your interests with the success of our ecosystem.
了解 JulSwap（JULD）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 JULD 代幣的完整經濟學！
