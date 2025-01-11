Judgment AI 價格 (JMTAI)
今天 Judgment AI (JMTAI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 16.66K USD。JMTAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Judgment AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 102.27 USD
- Judgment AI 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 442.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 JMTAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 JMTAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Judgment AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Judgment AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Judgment AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Judgment AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-12.19%
|60天
|$ 0
|-19.86%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Judgment AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-5.60%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Judgment AI ? Judgment AI is the AI-based juridical services platform in the cryptocurrency industry, established with the goal of expanding and facilitating customer affairs. Solution Judgment AI By combining machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, and data analytics, the platform streamlines legal processes, reduces costs, and enhances the accuracy and efficiency of legal decision-making. The AI-powered platform can analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and provide legal professionals with actionable insights and recommendations. Technology The core technologies used by Judgment AI comprise of Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL). NLP is utilized to extract data and information from legal documents and decipher the significance of textual data. ML and DL are used to recognize patterns in legal data and automate the forecasting and decision-making process regarding legal affairs. Furthermore, Judgment AI incorporates advanced security protocols to guarantee the protection of data stored on the platform. How does the Judgment AI ecosystem work? stakeholders and users can engage in financial transactions on the Judgment AI platform using their JMTAI utility tokens. These transactions can include purchasing subscriptions, transfers, and more. Who are the Judgement AI team? The Judgement AI team consists of Robson Alova as the CEO, Kevin Roviland as the CFO, Vinnie Poramews as the CTO, Juliete Topsin as the CMO, Mark Drumio as the Lawyer, and Teresa Kadwin as the Advisor.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 JMTAI 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 USD
$--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 JMTAI 兌換 MAD
.د.م--