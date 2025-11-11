Judge MENTAL（MENTAL）代幣經濟學
快速了解 Judge MENTAL（MENTAL）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Judge MENTAL（MENTAL）資訊
A true CLM (Community Led Meme).
The idea for Judge $MENTAL came from "Mike Gee". It was his concept and his visuals that gave us the idea to push this to market. A true community members idea that we brought to market, showing that $MLMX and its whole ecosystem is driven in part by its community members ideas.
30% of $MENTAL supply is staked on the MLMX Centralized Exchange for 1 year staking periods. This keeps the floor protected at all times and helps build value over time for future value reporting for Legal X Global LLC.
In the volatile underbelly of the crypto universe, where moonshots collide with rug pulls and diamond hands tremble under the weight of red candles, there reigns a fearsome arbiter of sanity: Judge $MENTAL.
This wild-haired, bug-eyed jurist, with his robe billowing like a bear market cape and his gavel poised to smash delusions, presides over the Court of Crypto Derangement. Legend has it that Judge $MENTAL was once a mild-mannered trader named Judd Mental, who snapped after one too many 100x pumps followed by soul-crushing dumps.
His hair fried from staring at charts 24/7, he ascended to the bench, vowing to judge the mental fortitude of all who dare enter the arena. "Order in the court!" he bellows, pointing an accusatory finger at FOMO-stricken noobs and overleveraged degens alike.
Cases flood his docket daily:
The FOMO Felon: A trader who YOLO'd their life savings into a cat-themed meme coin at ATH. Verdict: Guilty! Sentence: 10 years of paper-handing therapy, paid in $MENTAL tokens.
The Rug Pull Victim: A hopeful investor scammed by a shady dev team. Verdict: Innocent by insanity! Reward: Airdropped $MENTAL to rebuild their shattered psyche.
The HODL Heretic: One who sells too early, missing the lambo. Verdict: Contempt of gains! Penalty: Forced to watch green candles from the sidelines.
But Judge $MENTAL isn't all hammer and no heart. His $MENTAL token isn't just currency—it's a measure of mental resilience. Stack enough through wise (or wildly lucky) trades, and you unlock "Enlightened Insanity," where losses feel like wins and dips are just setups for epic comebacks. In a world gone mad with greed and memes, Judge $MENTAL reminds us: Before you ape in, ask yourself—are you mentally prepared? Or will the gavel fall on you next?
Judge MENTAL（MENTAL）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Judge MENTAL（MENTAL）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 MENTAL 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
MENTAL 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 MENTAL 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 MENTAL 代幣的實時價格吧！
MENTAL 價格預測
想知道 MENTAL 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 MENTAL 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
