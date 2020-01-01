ju rugan（JU）資訊

Ju Rugan is a character based token based off of the famous Joe Rogan. As most know Joe holds weekly podcasts. And for this reason ….

Ju Rugan is bringing podcasts to the blockchain, Ju Rugan was made and rugged by a developer soon taken over by the community, with this brought lots of strength and commitment by members.

Ju plans to hold weekly informative podcasts live with different projects to help introduce and inform others on crypto as well as discuss current matters going on in the world.

Further more amplified by humour filled videos and informative news! Come on the podcast Ju wants to meet you!