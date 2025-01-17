什麼是JovJou (JOVJOU)

JovJou is a revolutionary real estate investment platform leveraging blockchain technology to make property investment accessible to everyone. It simplifies property management, allowing users to start their investment journey from just one square meter. The project offers monthly rental income and provides flexibility for reinvestment or strategic planning. As part of the JovJou community, users gain access to exclusive, transparent investment opportunities and unique living benefits. This innovative approach aims to democratize access to real estate investment, bypassing traditional barriers. JovJou's use of blockchain eliminates the need for direct property management, streamlining operations. The platform also tokenizes real-world assets (RWAs), enabling efficient and transparent management on the blockchain. The total supply of JovJou tokens is 1 billion, with allocations for public sale, marketing, airdrops, and the team. Holders of JovJou NFTs enjoy benefits like monthly profits through staking, exclusive discounts on accommodation, and access to unique living arrangements.

JovJou (JOVJOU) 資源 白皮書 官網