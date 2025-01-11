JOOPS 價格 (JOOPS)
今天 JOOPS (JOOPS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 14.07K USD。JOOPS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
JOOPS 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 24.64K USD
- JOOPS 當天價格變化爲 -0.13%
- 其循環供應量爲 7.98B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 JOOPS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 JOOPS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，JOOPS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，JOOPS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，JOOPS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，JOOPS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|30天
|$ 0
|+6.07%
|60天
|$ 0
|+21.39%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
JOOPS 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.12%
-0.13%
-2.63%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Joops will launch with 300 electric rental scooters nestled in the vibrant streets of the U.K. After each successful launch we will continue to deploy our scooters in every major city across the globe. When we build each scooter we will create a unique NFT that represents proof of ownership for that specific scooter. This isn't your ordinary NFT; It has been programmed with a smart contract that funnels 50% of the assigned scooter's monthly rental revenue directly into the pockets of the NFT holder. Each unique NFT represents proof of ownership and demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that blends the physical and digital worlds. This revenue-sharing model transforms NFT holders into business partners, fostering a sense of community and shared success For example, you could live in the U.S. and earn money from a scooter rented out in London by simply owning a Joops NFT. We take care of all the logistics, making it a hassle-free way for NFT owners worldwide to earn a passive income. JOOPS Token Joops introduces a multifaceted utility for its token. From acting as a share in the revenue to being accepted as payment for rentals with exclusive discounts, the token provides real-world benefits. The deflationary model with buybacks and burns funded by profits adds an additional layer of investor-friendly dynamics. Staking and Governance The opportunity to stake Joops tokens and earn up to 100% A.P.Y. creates an attractive incentive for long-term investors. Furthermore, the inclusion of governance votes allows token holders to actively participate in shaping the Joops ecosystem. Fair Token Distribution Joops' commitment to a fair and impartial token distribution, avoiding traditional funding mechanisms like VC or seed sales, demonstrates a dedication to inclusivity and community involvement.
