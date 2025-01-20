Jones GLP 價格 (JGLP)
今天 Jones GLP (JGLP) 的實時價格爲 2.9 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。JGLP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Jones GLP 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 26.71 USD
- Jones GLP 當天價格變化爲 +0.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 JGLP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 JGLP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Jones GLP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00759899。
在過去30天內，Jones GLP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0437378000。
在過去60天內，Jones GLP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.3500969900。
在過去90天內，Jones GLP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.5489805693402704。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00759899
|+0.26%
|30天
|$ -0.0437378000
|-1.50%
|60天
|$ +0.3500969900
|+12.07%
|90天
|$ +0.5489805693402704
|+23.35%
Jones GLP 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.26%
+3.31%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
jGLP is a product of JonesDAO, a protocol that is already listed on CoinGecko. Jones DAO is a yield, strategy, and liquidity protocol for options. We deploy vaults that enable one-click access to institutional-grade options strategies while unlocking capital efficiency & liquidity for DeFi options through yield-bearing options-backed asset tokens. Jones recently launched a set of advanced strategy vaults, jGLP & jUSDC, that are built on top of the GMX platform and GLP. These vaults deliver transparent and consistent leveraged yield to users. They work in tandem to amplify the yield generated by GLP for depositors. - jGLP: Smart Leverage on the underlying GLP rewards rate - jUSDC: Transparent USDC yield without the inefficiencies of competing methods Both vaults offer optional auto-compounding. Choosing to auto-compound allows users to mint the jGLP and jUSDC receipt tokens. The jGLP vault accrues yield in ETH, while the jUSDC vault accrues yield in USDC. How do they work? The jGLP and jUSDC vaults are complementary. At a high level, the two Vaults work together by doing the following: 1. Users can deposit GLP or any GLP basket token into the jGLP Vault, and USDC into the jUSDC Vault. 2. The jGLP Vault borrows USDC collateral from the jUSDC Vault to mint more GLP, thereby gaining leverage on its GLP position. 3. The jGLP Vault delivers amplified and transparent real yield to depositors. 4. The jUSDC Vault delivers USDC yield to depositors by receiving a portion of the yield from the GLP strategy built on its collateral. The jGLP Vault only borrows from the jUSDC vault, and does not interact with any other leverage sources. jGLP maintains exposure similar to the broad crypto market (i.e ETH, BTC, etc.) while earning multiples of the base GLP yield. Even better, jGLP uses Smart Leverage, developed with extensive backtesting, to automatically rebalance within an algorithmically determined range.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
