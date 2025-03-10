Johnny Suede 價格 (SUEDE)
今天 Johnny Suede (SUEDE) 的實時價格爲 0.01172282 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 5.44M USD。SUEDE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Johnny Suede 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 195.29K USD
- Johnny Suede 當天價格變化爲 -2.11%
- 其循環供應量爲 465.16M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SUEDE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SUEDE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Johnny Suede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00025362784568235。
在過去30天內，Johnny Suede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Johnny Suede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Johnny Suede 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00025362784568235
|-2.11%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Johnny Suede 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.07%
-2.11%
-24.39%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Enter Suede — the first-ever on-chain, music-generative AI integrated with blockchain technology. Suede is not just a project; it’s a revolution that seeks to address the industry’s deep-rooted issues while offering a futuristic solution for both artists and fans alike. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain, Suede promises to transform how music is created, owned, and monetized. But how exactly does it do this? The Challenge: Unfair Music Industry Practices For decades, musicians have been at the mercy of large corporations — whether it’s record labels, streaming platforms, or rights management organizations. The reality for many artists, particularly independent creators, has been the same: unfair contracts, exploitative royalty systems, and a lack of transparency in how revenue is distributed. A prominent example is Mahalia, who struggles with financial stability due to a contract signed in her youth, relinquishing ownership of her music. Similarly, Taylor Swift famously had to re-record her entire discography after losing control of her own music rights. These stories aren’t isolated; they reflect a systemic issue that leaves artists without control over their creative outputs and revenue streams. Additionally, issues like hidden fees, sampled music without royalties, and industry middlemen contribute to a broken system. Even major creators like George Clinton often see their work sampled in popular music, without receiving the royalties they deserve. Suede aims to change all of this. Suede’s Disruptive Technology: Blockchain and AI At the core of Suede’s mission is its unique integration of blockchain and AI, offering a transparent, secure, and artist-friendly way to create, distribute, and profit from music.
|1 SUEDE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0185220556
|1 SUEDE 兌換 GBP
￡0.0090265714
|1 SUEDE 兌換 EUR
€0.0107849944
|1 SUEDE 兌換 USD
$0.01172282
|1 SUEDE 兌換 MYR
RM0.0516976362
|1 SUEDE 兌換 TRY
₺0.42788293
|1 SUEDE 兌換 JPY
¥1.7299365474
|1 SUEDE 兌換 RUB
₽1.0428620672
|1 SUEDE 兌換 INR
₹1.0214093066
|1 SUEDE 兌換 IDR
Rp192.1773463008
|1 SUEDE 兌換 PHP
₱0.671717586
|1 SUEDE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.5935263766
|1 SUEDE 兌換 BRL
R$0.0677578996
|1 SUEDE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0167636326
|1 SUEDE 兌換 BDT
৳1.4258465966
|1 SUEDE 兌換 NGN
₦17.761830723
|1 SUEDE 兌換 UAH
₴0.4836835532
|1 SUEDE 兌換 VES
Bs0.75026048
|1 SUEDE 兌換 PKR
Rs3.2854375332
|1 SUEDE 兌換 KZT
₸5.760593748
|1 SUEDE 兌換 THB
฿0.3952934904
|1 SUEDE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.3849774088
|1 SUEDE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0101988534
|1 SUEDE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0910863114
|1 SUEDE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1140630386
|1 SUEDE 兌換 MXN
$0.2375043332