Joey（JOEY）資訊

Get ready for something legendary — this token is your early pass into history! Designed to celebrate the upcoming XRPL Wallet, this commemorative token honors the innovation and energy surrounding one of the most anticipated launches in the XRPL ecosystem.

It represents more than just a digital asset — it’s a badge of early support, a community flex, and a symbol of what’s coming next in the world of decentralized finance. Whether you're a collector, trader, or true XRPL believer, this token gives you a front-row seat to the future.

🔥 Important Note: This token is not affiliated with the Joey Wallet Development Team and holds no official connection to their platform or products. It’s a tribute — minted by the community, for the community.

HODL it. Show it off. Let it remind you: you're here before the wave hits.