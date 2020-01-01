Jigsaw USD（JUSD）代幣經濟學
Jigsaw USD（JUSD）資訊
Jigsaw Finance is a DeFi protocol focused on dynamic collateral management and stablecoin issuance. The platform introduces a CDP (Collateralized Debt Position)-based system that allows users to deposit a variety of supported cryptoassets as collateral to mint the protocol’s native stablecoin, jUSD.
Jigsaw Finance is designed to increase composability within the DeFi ecosystem. Unlike traditional CDP systems where collateral remains locked until debt repayment, Jigsaw enables users to dynamically reallocate their collateral across whitelisted protocols. This functionality allows users to pursue optimal yield opportunities while maintaining active debt positions. Supported collateral types can be moved into yield-optimizing platforms, liquidity pools, or lending markets without requiring loan closure.
The minting process allows users to borrow jUSD against eligible collateral at a protocol-defined Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, depending on the specific asset. A minting fee applies upon creation of each debt position. Once minted, jUSD can be used within the Jigsaw ecosystem for various financial strategies, such as looping, liquidity provision, or leveraged exposure to underlying assets.
Borrowing activity is governed by parameters including maximum LTV ratios, borrowing interest rates, and liquidation thresholds to maintain systemic stability. Health ratios are continuously monitored, and users whose positions fall below minimum collateral requirements are subject to liquidation mechanisms designed to protect the solvency of the protocol.
Jigsaw Finance integrates with external yield platforms such as Pendle, Spectra, Reservoir, and others, allowing users to deposit their collateral into third-party venues while maintaining their borrowing capacity. This structure optimizes capital efficiency, as users can generate yield on their collateral without sacrificing liquidity access.
In addition to core integrations, Jigsaw extends composability by partnering with leading protocols including Aave, Dinero, Fluid, Nucleus, Elixir, Usual, and EtherFi pools. Users can redeploy collateral across these whitelisted DeFi protocols to maximize yield potential.
Jigsaw also supports seamless collateral asset swapping without requiring debt repayment. Users can swap between collateralized assets (e.g., BTC ↔️ ETH or USDC ↔️ USDe) while keeping their CDP positions intact. This enhances flexibility and enables users to adjust their strategies dynamically as market conditions change.
The stablecoin jUSD is pegged to the U.S. dollar and is backed by overcollateralized debt positions. It is designed for use within DeFi applications, including payments, trading, liquidity mining, and additional yield farming opportunities, offering a stable and predictable unit of account.
All collateral deposited through Jigsaw flows directly into partner protocols, enhancing liquidity and value within their ecosystems. By combining dynamic collateral management, stablecoin issuance, and deep DeFi integrations, Jigsaw Finance offers users a flexible framework for capital optimization and yield generation.
Jigsaw USD（JUSD）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Jigsaw USD（JUSD）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Jigsaw USD（JUSD）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Jigsaw USD（JUSD）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 JUSD 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
JUSD 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 JUSD 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 JUSD 代幣的實時價格吧！
