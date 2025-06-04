Jigsaw USD 價格 (JUSD)
今天 Jigsaw USD (JUSD) 的實時價格爲 1.001 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 477.06K USD。JUSD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Jigsaw USD 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Jigsaw USD 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 476.67K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 JUSD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 JUSD 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Jigsaw USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Jigsaw USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0028694666。
在過去60天內，Jigsaw USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Jigsaw USD 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0028694666
|-0.28%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Jigsaw USD 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Jigsaw Finance is a DeFi protocol focused on dynamic collateral management and stablecoin issuance. The platform introduces a CDP (Collateralized Debt Position)-based system that allows users to deposit a variety of supported cryptoassets as collateral to mint the protocol’s native stablecoin, jUSD. Jigsaw Finance is designed to increase composability within the DeFi ecosystem. Unlike traditional CDP systems where collateral remains locked until debt repayment, Jigsaw enables users to dynamically reallocate their collateral across whitelisted protocols. This functionality allows users to pursue optimal yield opportunities while maintaining active debt positions. Supported collateral types can be moved into yield-optimizing platforms, liquidity pools, or lending markets without requiring loan closure. The minting process allows users to borrow jUSD against eligible collateral at a protocol-defined Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, depending on the specific asset. A minting fee applies upon creation of each debt position. Once minted, jUSD can be used within the Jigsaw ecosystem for various financial strategies, such as looping, liquidity provision, or leveraged exposure to underlying assets. Borrowing activity is governed by parameters including maximum LTV ratios, borrowing interest rates, and liquidation thresholds to maintain systemic stability. Health ratios are continuously monitored, and users whose positions fall below minimum collateral requirements are subject to liquidation mechanisms designed to protect the solvency of the protocol. Jigsaw Finance integrates with external yield platforms such as Pendle, Spectra, Reservoir, and others, allowing users to deposit their collateral into third-party venues while maintaining their borrowing capacity. This structure optimizes capital efficiency, as users can generate yield on their collateral without sacrificing liquidity access. In addition to core integrations, Jigsaw extends composability by partnering with leading protocols including Aave, Dinero, Fluid, Nucleus, Elixir, Usual, and EtherFi pools. Users can redeploy collateral across these whitelisted DeFi protocols to maximize yield potential. Jigsaw also supports seamless collateral asset swapping without requiring debt repayment. Users can swap between collateralized assets (e.g., BTC ↔️ ETH or USDC ↔️ USDe) while keeping their CDP positions intact. This enhances flexibility and enables users to adjust their strategies dynamically as market conditions change. The stablecoin jUSD is pegged to the U.S. dollar and is backed by overcollateralized debt positions. It is designed for use within DeFi applications, including payments, trading, liquidity mining, and additional yield farming opportunities, offering a stable and predictable unit of account. All collateral deposited through Jigsaw flows directly into partner protocols, enhancing liquidity and value within their ecosystems. By combining dynamic collateral management, stablecoin issuance, and deep DeFi integrations, Jigsaw Finance offers users a flexible framework for capital optimization and yield generation.
|1 JUSD 兌換 VND
₫26,341.315
|1 JUSD 兌換 AUD
A$1.54154
|1 JUSD 兌換 GBP
￡0.73073
|1 JUSD 兌換 EUR
€0.87087
|1 JUSD 兌換 USD
$1.001
|1 JUSD 兌換 MYR
RM4.24424
|1 JUSD 兌換 TRY
₺39.16913
|1 JUSD 兌換 JPY
¥144.02388
|1 JUSD 兌換 RUB
₽79.04897
|1 JUSD 兌換 INR
₹85.79571
|1 JUSD 兌換 IDR
Rp16,409.83344
|1 JUSD 兌換 KRW
₩1,378.78741
|1 JUSD 兌換 PHP
₱55.7557
|1 JUSD 兌換 EGP
￡E.49.70966
|1 JUSD 兌換 BRL
R$5.63563
|1 JUSD 兌換 CAD
C$1.37137
|1 JUSD 兌換 BDT
৳122.36224
|1 JUSD 兌換 NGN
₦1,583.85227
|1 JUSD 兌換 UAH
₴41.59155
|1 JUSD 兌換 VES
Bs96.096
|1 JUSD 兌換 PKR
Rs281.57129
|1 JUSD 兌換 KZT
₸512.80229
|1 JUSD 兌換 THB
฿32.66263
|1 JUSD 兌換 TWD
NT$30.03
|1 JUSD 兌換 AED
د.إ3.67367
|1 JUSD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.82082
|1 JUSD 兌換 HKD
HK$7.84784
|1 JUSD 兌換 MAD
.د.م9.19919
|1 JUSD 兌換 MXN
$19.26925