Jewels Da Goat 價格 (JEWELS)
今天 Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 67.85K USD。JEWELS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Jewels Da Goat 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 72.22 USD
- Jewels Da Goat 當天價格變化爲 -0.87%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.79M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 JEWELS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 JEWELS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Jewels Da Goat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Jewels Da Goat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Jewels Da Goat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Jewels Da Goat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.87%
|30天
|$ 0
|-19.35%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Jewels Da Goat 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.30%
-0.87%
-10.06%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 JEWELS 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 USD
$--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 JEWELS 兌換 MAD
.د.م--