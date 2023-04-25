Jesus Coin（JESUS）代幣經濟學
Jesus Coin（JESUS）資訊
What is Jesus Coin?
Jesus Coin was launched to transform the memecoin market with a unique narrative as the only cryptocurrency that encourages generosity.
Jesus Coin is building a native transaction network on top of Ethereum to power decentralized, charitable, applications and organizations.
What makes your project unique?
Jesus Coin is an ERC-20 that revolutionizes generosity through open-source smart contracts and opens the door for decentralized governance within charitable organizations.
History of your project. Jesus Coin was conceived by Maker Lee, after seeing a need for innovation within the non-profit world. On April 25, 2023, $JESUS conducted a fundraising sale and was the number one trending coin on PinkSale.finance (a presale platform.) Within 24 hours, Jesus Coin attracted over 600 holders who contributed to over $2m in trading volume on UniSwap.
What’s next for your project?
Jesus Coin is building a decentralized app to facilitate charitable giving throughout non-profit organizations and is actively looking for new partnerships in the web2 and web3 ecosystems.
What can your token be used for?
Jesus Coin (JESUS) can be used as a currency and as governance within the Jesus Coin network. Because the supply of JESUS is set at 777 trillion, JESUS can also be used as a store of value.
Jesus Coin（JESUS）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Jesus Coin（JESUS）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Jesus Coin（JESUS）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Jesus Coin（JESUS）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 JESUS 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
JESUS 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 JESUS 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 JESUS 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
