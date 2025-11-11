JELLY TIME（JELLY）代幣經濟學
JELLY TIME（JELLY）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 JELLY TIME（JELLY）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
JELLY TIME（JELLY）資訊
Peanut Butter Jelly Time ($JELLY) is a community-driven cryptocurrency project inspired by one of the earliest and most recognizable internet memes. The origin of the meme dates back to 2001, when a short Flash animation of a cartoon banana dancing to the 1996 song “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” by The Buckwheat Boyz began circulating online. Initially shared on personal websites and niche communities, it gained massive popularity on early internet platforms such as eBaum’s World, Newgrounds, AlbinoBlacksheep, and YTMND. The looping animation, combined with the repetitive and absurd lyrics, made it a defining example of early internet humor and one of the first memes to achieve widespread recognition.
The $JELLY project is designed around collective ownership, community governance, and cultural preservation. By leveraging the meme’s high recognizability and nostalgic appeal, $JELLY aims to unite participants who share an appreciation for internet history and meme culture. The project operates as a decentralized, community-led initiative, with token holders empowered to influence project direction, creative output, and collaborations.
$JELLY is more than a token; it is a cultural artifact on-chain. Its design incorporates the ethos of Web3—permissionless participation, transparent governance, and open creative collaboration—while maintaining the playful spirit of the original meme. The token serves as a medium for digital collectibles, meme-based media initiatives, and cross-community partnerships. Future development plans include the integration of $JELLY into meme-related content, online events, NFT collections, and collaborative marketing campaigns with other crypto projects.
The cultural footprint of Peanut Butter Jelly Time extends beyond internet forums and Flash animation websites. The meme has appeared in mainstream media, most notably in the Family Guy episode “The Courtship of Stewie’s Father” (Season 4, Episode 16, aired November 20, 2005), where the character Brian dresses as the banana to cheer up Peter. The meme was also popular during the MySpace era, often embedded in user profiles and blog posts, further cementing its role in early social media culture. Its enduring appeal lies in its simplicity, absurdity, and the shared nostalgia it evokes for those who experienced the early days of the internet.
The project’s roadmap emphasizes sustainable growth and active community involvement. Key goals include:
Encouraging creative contributions from the community in the form of artwork, videos, and memes.
Hosting community-driven contests, events, and social media campaigns to maintain engagement.
Preserving and documenting internet culture through archival efforts and educational content.
$JELLY operates on the principle that strong communities drive lasting value. By grounding the project in a cultural phenomenon that has already demonstrated global reach, the team aims to create a space where humor, history, and blockchain innovation intersect.
JELLY TIME（JELLY）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 JELLY TIME（JELLY）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 JELLY 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
JELLY 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 JELLY 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 JELLY 代幣的實時價格吧！
