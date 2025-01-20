什麼是JC Coin (JCC)

JC Coin is a unique Ethereum-based ERC-20 smart-contract token that operates on a fully hybrid-centralized/decentralized model. It has undergone two audits by Cyberscope.io to ensure its integrity and security. The primary objective of JC Coin is to facilitate the creation and preservation of wealth across multiple generations. To achieve this goal, it is spearheading the development of Hybrid Banking Services (HBS). This innovative approach replicates traditional banking with decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. At its core, the ecosystem of JC Coin includes the GlobalFI Hybrid Exchange and the SynergyX distributed wallet. Their architecture is highly extensible allowing developers and third-party providers to easily integrate best-in-class features as needed. This design will produce the industry’s most comprehensive range of financial services, including payment processing, high-yield staking, on-ramp and off-ramp facilities, and the ability to invest in real-world assets (RWA) such as physical precious metals. These assets can be securely stored in depositories worldwide or delivered to a preferred broker.

