什麼是Jarvis AI (JARVIS)

is a cutting-edge solution that empowers traders to create and deploy custom AI agents—all wrapped in a prompt-based interface for truly autonomous trading. From advanced chart pattern detection to real-time social sentiment checks and streamlined DeFi liquidity management, it delivers a tailored, no-code experience that puts every aspect of crypto trading at your fingertips. ● Core Offering: A custom AI agent builder where users simply type natural-language commands—e.g., “Buy SOL if a Head & Shoulders pattern forms and social sentiment is over 70%.” The platform handles the rest. ● Key Differentiator: Fully autonomous execution across both trading strategies and liquidity positions, seamlessly responding to market signals

Jarvis AI (JARVIS) 資源 白皮書 官網