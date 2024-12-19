Janro The Rat 價格 (JANRO)
今天 Janro The Rat (JANRO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 579.21K USD。JANRO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Janro The Rat 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 74.23K USD
- Janro The Rat 當天價格變化爲 -3.86%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.99M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 JANRO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 JANRO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Janro The Rat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Janro The Rat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Janro The Rat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Janro The Rat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.86%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Janro The Rat 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.34%
-3.86%
-43.11%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
JANRO is the ultimate memecoin, created purely to celebrate the internet’s favorite dancing rat, Janro. With no utility, no roadmap, and no purpose other than to spread joy, JANRO thrives on the universal appeal of its namesake: a hilarious rat with infinite dance moves who has captivated the world with his quirky energy. Janro’s viral fame comes from his ability to groove to any genre, whether it’s upbeat EDM, classic salsa, or even the most obscure internet remixes. Similarly, Janro embraces the chaotic and unpredictable energy of the meme culture that Janro represents. It’s a coin that doesn’t take itself seriously but is powered by the collective enthusiasm of a community that loves to laugh, share, and dance along with the internet’s latest star. Janro doesn’t promise groundbreaking technology or lofty goals—it’s simply a celebration of the absurd, the entertaining, and the viral. It’s a token for those who want to be part of a movement that’s about nothing more than fun and laughter. If you love Janro’s moves, share his memes, or just enjoy the idea of owning a coin named after a dancing rat, Janro is for you. No gimmicks, no promises—just pure, unadulterated meme magic.
