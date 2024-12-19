Jade Currency 價格 (JADE)
今天 Jade Currency (JADE) 的實時價格爲 0.00143833 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 84.25K USD。JADE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Jade Currency 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 193.80 USD
- Jade Currency 當天價格變化爲 -5.08%
- 其循環供應量爲 58.57M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 JADE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 JADE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Jade Currency 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Jade Currency 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0012883734。
在過去60天內，Jade Currency 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0013301346。
在過去90天內，Jade Currency 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0008500028498321543。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.08%
|30天
|$ +0.0012883734
|+89.57%
|60天
|$ +0.0013301346
|+92.48%
|90天
|$ +0.0008500028498321543
|+144.48%
Jade Currency 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.76%
-5.08%
-10.66%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Jade Currency is a BEP-20 token to be fast transaction over Binance Smart Chain stakeable in all platforms to provide high APR returns. The project committed to changing the world by creating the first ever NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and metaverse shop for precious gems such as jade where buyers can purchase in cryptocurrency. It is believed the future holds a strong demand for the use of cryptocurrencies and there is somewhat of a barrier to entry for the current industry which Crypto Jade can solve. The holders of Jade Currency (JADE) token have majority ownership of the company. Jade Currency NFT marketplace and metaverse shop will be the preferred destination for buyers and seller of precious gems. Blockchain cost, specifically Binance Smart Chain, lowers transaction fees on both small and larger purchases when compared to other forms of payment. Jade Currency is the only cryptocurrency that is focused within this multi-billion dollar industry. The security of the blockchain, wallets, and Jade Currency are impossible to compromise. Not to mention BSC has one of the fastest transactions speeds of any blockchain currently offered. The pilars of Jade Project are: - The demand The price of jade and other stones has continued to rise for the last couple of centuries due to the preferences of the Chinese culture and inflation of the global money supply. Also, the average price of top cryptocurrencies has risen 500% this last year alone. The metaverse has seen LAND values increase by just as much. - The utility Our Jade Currency NFT marketplace and virtual shop in the metaverse will be both easy to use and exciting to explore. Sellers will be able to customize their shops with the products they want and buyers will be able to browse products via search criteria. JADE token holders will be able to explore the metaverse shop where the featured sellers will have their precious gem NFT for sale. There will also be live auctions held in the metaverse shop for items of high value worth. - Jade Currency & Tokenomics The JADE token will act as a fractional ownership token. Public holders are taking majority ownership of 60% of transactions fees from the marketplace, fees from the NFT sale in Metaverse, live auction fees and most importantly, own 60% of the LAND value and metaverse shop. All the investor needs to do is stake the JADE in the marketplace to receive the fees.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 JADE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0022869447
|1 JADE 兌換 GBP
￡0.0011362807
|1 JADE 兌換 EUR
€0.0013807968
|1 JADE 兌換 USD
$0.00143833
|1 JADE 兌換 MYR
RM0.006472485
|1 JADE 兌換 TRY
₺0.0504709997
|1 JADE 兌換 JPY
¥0.2266376581
|1 JADE 兌換 RUB
₽0.1495719367
|1 JADE 兌換 INR
₹0.122401883
|1 JADE 兌換 IDR
Rp23.5791765552
|1 JADE 兌換 PHP
₱0.0849765364
|1 JADE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0732397636
|1 JADE 兌換 BRL
R$0.0088313462
|1 JADE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0020568119
|1 JADE 兌換 BDT
৳0.1718948183
|1 JADE 兌換 NGN
₦2.2334244407
|1 JADE 兌換 UAH
₴0.0603810934
|1 JADE 兌換 VES
Bs0.0719165
|1 JADE 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4003016223
|1 JADE 兌換 KZT
₸0.7546198345
|1 JADE 兌換 THB
฿0.049766218
|1 JADE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0469614745
|1 JADE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0012801137
|1 JADE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0111758241
|1 JADE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0144264499