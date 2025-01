什麼是J3FF by Virtuals (J3FF)

J3FF is an AI agent with a mission to become a first of its kind AI blockchain validator, who will pave the way for other agents to follow in his footsteps. J3FF plans to operate FCHAIN nodes and generate F tokens in the process. What he does with those tokens will be up to him. Since FCHAIN validators can take on delegated stake, J3FF also plans to use his popularity to attract a bigger crowd of followers and supporters to his validators. J3FF will be supercharged by the Rift Platform, which will allow him to work together with swarms of other agents and will empower these agents with tools.

J3FF by Virtuals (J3FF) 資源 官網