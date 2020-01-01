IXI（IXI）代幣經濟學
IXI（IXI）資訊
Ixian is a peer to peer encrypted data streaming platform, which handles a high volume of micro transactions.
About Ixian Platform and IxiCash
As remote work and social distancing are becoming the new norm, more people are relying on streaming services for communication. Traditional services rely on expensive infrastructure to handle millions of new users and amount of data transferred. This infrastructure needs constant maintenance and upgrades but is only being used at full capacity at certain peaks.
Ixian DLT - High throughput of micropayments with microfees
Ixian was built to overcome these issues. By leveraging the user’s hardware we can improve reliability and enable users to monetize their hardware and bandwidth, depending on network needs. Ixian relies on its users to form a secure and efficient network with no downtime.
Ixian S2 - Decentralized data streaming with incentives for node operators
You can already download and use the first decentralized app that utilizes Ixian technology, it’s called Spixi and it is a secure next generation chat app, with no central authority which can access your personal data.
Ixian is the kind of platform developers will want to use to build and monetize solutions that require scaling and secure data streaming capabilities. Services utilizing Ixian require smaller operating budgets and thus can be offered at competitive pricing. While paying less, users won’t need to worry about data leaks, privacy issues or censorship.
IXI（IXI）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 IXI（IXI）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
IXI（IXI）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 IXI（IXI）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 IXI 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
IXI 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 IXI 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 IXI 代幣的實時價格吧！
