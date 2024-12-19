IXI 價格 (IXI)
今天 IXI (IXI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 615.71K USD。IXI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
IXI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.23K USD
- IXI 當天價格變化爲 +28.24%
- 其循環供應量爲 9.13B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IXI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IXI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，IXI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，IXI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，IXI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，IXI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+28.24%
|30天
|$ 0
|+9.49%
|60天
|$ 0
|+36.59%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
IXI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.34%
+28.24%
+36.89%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Ixian is a peer to peer encrypted data streaming platform, which handles a high volume of micro transactions. About Ixian Platform and IxiCash As remote work and social distancing are becoming the new norm, more people are relying on streaming services for communication. Traditional services rely on expensive infrastructure to handle millions of new users and amount of data transferred. This infrastructure needs constant maintenance and upgrades but is only being used at full capacity at certain peaks. Ixian DLT - High throughput of micropayments with microfees Ixian was built to overcome these issues. By leveraging the user’s hardware we can improve reliability and enable users to monetize their hardware and bandwidth, depending on network needs. Ixian relies on its users to form a secure and efficient network with no downtime. Ixian S2 - Decentralized data streaming with incentives for node operators You can already download and use the first decentralized app that utilizes Ixian technology, it’s called Spixi and it is a secure next generation chat app, with no central authority which can access your personal data. Ixian is the kind of platform developers will want to use to build and monetize solutions that require scaling and secure data streaming capabilities. Services utilizing Ixian require smaller operating budgets and thus can be offered at competitive pricing. While paying less, users won’t need to worry about data leaks, privacy issues or censorship.
