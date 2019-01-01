Isiklar Coin（ISIKC）代幣經濟學
Isiklar Coin（ISIKC）資訊
TURGUT ISIK, founder of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. was born in Bartın in 1932. After completing his education, he worked in the companies of his father and his grandfather for a while. In 1952 he established Isıklar Collective Company with his father Ali Rıza Isık. Turgut Isık who took over the works in 1959 as his father passed away, has established Isıklar Limited Company with Sezai Turkes and Fevzi Akkaya and by converting this company, which operated as a sales company for long years into a corporation, he entered industry with Bartın Brick factory.
Turgut Isık established the factories Baksan Bartın paper sack, Bartın Lime and Meytas Lime and Cumra Paper Bags Factory between the years 1969 and 1981 . In 1976 he established Isıklar Maritime Group being composed of Isıklar Maritime Bargem , Bartas Bartın and Ship Barden. With the investments made in these companies, he had a fleet with 1 tanker and 13 dry cargo ships. With the establishment of Ozısık Construction and Genta Engineering Co, he entered into construction and contracting sectors. In 1974 in order to ensure continuity of his institutions, he gathered all his companies under the roof of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. Turgut Isık who passed away on 26th of March 1990, had the principle “Life is not a challenge,challenge is life” and as being a member of Turkish Private sector, in order to make contribution to the economical development of our country, he has realized all his responsibilities both in and out of the country with his outmost efforts, meticulous works and never ending dynamism, which he deemed was his duty. A few years before his passing away, Turgut Isık has wanted to establish a foundation for health and education and he has started with the related works. His desire which he could not fulfill during his lifetime was realized by his family in 1991 being in line with his educational and health targets. And now in 2019 , ISIKLAR HOLDING decided to move forward to the most innovative and trendy technology - blockchain. And created Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) . Bulgarian based company Isiklar Coin Bulgaria LTD creates its own coin which is affiliate based utility token , that serves the ISIKC Platform for all their long-term partners and suppliers . ISIKC is a ERC20 ethereum based token. Basicly the idea behind ISIKC is simple customer loyalty program , it is developed on blockhain because of all the pros that the technology gives. We believe that after the ISIKLAR application we can implement this idea worldwide.
Isiklar Coin（ISIKC）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Isiklar Coin（ISIKC）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Isiklar Coin（ISIKC）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Isiklar Coin（ISIKC）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 ISIKC 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
ISIKC 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 ISIKC 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ISIKC 代幣的實時價格吧！
ISIKC 價格預測
想知道 ISIKC 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 ISIKC 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。