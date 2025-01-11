Isiklar Coin 價格 (ISIKC)
今天 Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 的實時價格爲 0.238864 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ISIKC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Isiklar Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.87M USD
- Isiklar Coin 當天價格變化爲 +5.57%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ISIKC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ISIKC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Isiklar Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01260345。
在過去30天內，Isiklar Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0011239984。
在過去60天內，Isiklar Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0950372496。
在過去90天內，Isiklar Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0821398426685592。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01260345
|+5.57%
|30天
|$ +0.0011239984
|+0.47%
|60天
|$ -0.0950372496
|-39.78%
|90天
|$ -0.0821398426685592
|-25.58%
Isiklar Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.17%
+5.57%
-1.90%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
TURGUT ISIK, founder of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. was born in Bartın in 1932. After completing his education, he worked in the companies of his father and his grandfather for a while. In 1952 he established Isıklar Collective Company with his father Ali Rıza Isık. Turgut Isık who took over the works in 1959 as his father passed away, has established Isıklar Limited Company with Sezai Turkes and Fevzi Akkaya and by converting this company, which operated as a sales company for long years into a corporation, he entered industry with Bartın Brick factory. Turgut Isık established the factories Baksan Bartın paper sack, Bartın Lime and Meytas Lime and Cumra Paper Bags Factory between the years 1969 and 1981 . In 1976 he established Isıklar Maritime Group being composed of Isıklar Maritime Bargem , Bartas Bartın and Ship Barden. With the investments made in these companies, he had a fleet with 1 tanker and 13 dry cargo ships. With the establishment of Ozısık Construction and Genta Engineering Co, he entered into construction and contracting sectors. In 1974 in order to ensure continuity of his institutions, he gathered all his companies under the roof of ISIKLAR HOLDING A.S. Turgut Isık who passed away on 26th of March 1990, had the principle “Life is not a challenge,challenge is life” and as being a member of Turkish Private sector, in order to make contribution to the economical development of our country, he has realized all his responsibilities both in and out of the country with his outmost efforts, meticulous works and never ending dynamism, which he deemed was his duty. A few years before his passing away, Turgut Isık has wanted to establish a foundation for health and education and he has started with the related works. His desire which he could not fulfill during his lifetime was realized by his family in 1991 being in line with his educational and health targets. And now in 2019 , ISIKLAR HOLDING decided to move forward to the most innovative and trendy technology - blockchain. And created Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) . Bulgarian based company Isiklar Coin Bulgaria LTD creates its own coin which is affiliate based utility token , that serves the ISIKC Platform for all their long-term partners and suppliers . ISIKC is a ERC20 ethereum based token. Basicly the idea behind ISIKC is simple customer loyalty program , it is developed on blockhain because of all the pros that the technology gives. We believe that after the ISIKLAR application we can implement this idea worldwide.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ISIKC 兌換 AUD
A$0.38695968
|1 ISIKC 兌換 GBP
￡0.19347984
|1 ISIKC 兌換 EUR
€0.23169808
|1 ISIKC 兌換 USD
$0.238864
|1 ISIKC 兌換 MYR
RM1.07249936
|1 ISIKC 兌換 TRY
₺8.46056288
|1 ISIKC 兌換 JPY
¥37.66168688
|1 ISIKC 兌換 RUB
₽24.27574832
|1 ISIKC 兌換 INR
₹20.58768816
|1 ISIKC 兌換 IDR
Rp3,915.80265216
|1 ISIKC 兌換 PHP
₱14.092976
|1 ISIKC 兌換 EGP
￡E.12.06979792
|1 ISIKC 兌換 BRL
R$1.46184768
|1 ISIKC 兌換 CAD
C$0.34396416
|1 ISIKC 兌換 BDT
৳29.13663072
|1 ISIKC 兌換 NGN
₦370.32996832
|1 ISIKC 兌換 UAH
₴10.09916992
|1 ISIKC 兌換 VES
Bs12.659792
|1 ISIKC 兌換 PKR
Rs66.51645808
|1 ISIKC 兌換 KZT
₸126.0485328
|1 ISIKC 兌換 THB
฿8.28380352
|1 ISIKC 兌換 TWD
NT$7.90878704
|1 ISIKC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.21736624
|1 ISIKC 兌換 HKD
HK$1.85836192
|1 ISIKC 兌換 MAD
.د.م2.39819456