Iris Ecosystem 價格 (IRISTOKEN)
今天 Iris Ecosystem (IRISTOKEN) 的實時價格爲 0.00302561 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。IRISTOKEN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Iris Ecosystem 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.01K USD
- Iris Ecosystem 當天價格變化爲 +1.57%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IRISTOKEN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IRISTOKEN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Iris Ecosystem 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Iris Ecosystem 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000429921。
在過去60天內，Iris Ecosystem 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000368304。
在過去90天內，Iris Ecosystem 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00000233389803628。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.57%
|30天
|$ +0.0000429921
|+1.42%
|60天
|$ +0.0000368304
|+1.22%
|90天
|$ -0.00000233389803628
|-0.07%
Iris Ecosystem 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.01%
+1.57%
-0.19%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-DRIVEN ECOSYSTEM FOR CRYPTO INVESTORS We use artificial intelligence tools to find the best market signals as well as the best projects to help crypto investors in their investment choices through our APP Iris. Iris also integrates a decentralized p2p exchange protocol as well as a play2earn to stimulate the community and accelerate token burning. IRIS is a system aiming to put business intelligence at the blockchain service to help investors of all sizes optimise their investment options. To do so, Iris offers a mobile application Iris App that analyses the most relevant projects on the market and sends real-time signals of the best opportunities (the best APYs of Staking/Farming, projects before their listing on CMC and CG, high yielding low cap projects and much more). Iris token will be the token used in the ecosystem. To benefit from the platform's premium services, users must hold a quantity of Iris tokens in staking. Holders are thus doubly rewarded by having access to the Iris App services and reflections. They will no longer focus on the token's price as it will be used as a means of unlocking services, and there will be no interest in parting with it, which will result in a stable and gradual increase in the value of the token. The token incorporates a manual burn system, a reflection system that rewards holders after each transaction.
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 AUD
A$0.0049014882
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0024507441
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 EUR
€0.0029348417
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 USD
$0.00302561
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 MYR
RM0.0135849889
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 TRY
₺0.1071671062
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 JPY
¥0.4770479287
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 RUB
₽0.3074927443
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 INR
₹0.2607773259
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 IDR
Rp49.6001559984
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 PHP
₱0.17851099
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1528840733
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 BRL
R$0.0185167332
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 CAD
C$0.0043568784
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 BDT
৳0.3690639078
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 NGN
₦4.6908452318
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 UAH
₴0.1279227908
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 VES
Bs0.16035733
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 PKR
Rs0.8425416167
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 KZT
₸1.596614397
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 THB
฿0.1049281548
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1001779471
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0027533051
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0235392458
|1 IRISTOKEN 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0303771244