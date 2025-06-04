Irena Coin Apps 價格 (IRENA)
今天 Irena Coin Apps (IRENA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。IRENA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Irena Coin Apps 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Irena Coin Apps 當天價格變化爲 +46.38%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IRENA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IRENA 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Irena Coin Apps 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Irena Coin Apps 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Irena Coin Apps 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Irena Coin Apps 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+46.38%
|30天
|$ 0
|+52.64%
|60天
|$ 0
|-10.03%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Irena Coin Apps 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.45%
+46.38%
+37.64%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"The future is now in renewable green energy and environmentally friendly electric cars and solar panels. As Irena Green Energy Coin, we have improved ourselves in this regard with our team. Pilot studies of our IGE software, which has been developed for the last 1 year and can be downloaded to electric cars, will be completed in May. You will earn by mining our coins for every distance you cover on every journey you will make with your electric vehicle. Our IR-APOLLON mining device, which we will jointly launch with the MinFect Mining Device manufacturer in July 2022, will be able to connect to solar panels. You will be able to mine our coin at zero cost with electricity generated from solar energy. You will be able to exchange these issued IGE coins with IRENA Coins on the IRENASWAP platform. You can then sell these IRENA coins or buy items from our online blockchain-based shopping website irenacoin.store. First of all, to prevent IRENA Coin sales pressure in the market, IRENA finance will open in the coming days and we will give USDT, not IRENA coin, as a stake reward. Then you will be able to buy products from our blockchain-based online shopping site by connecting with your metamask wallet with web3 support. In June, our IR-APOLLON mining device will go on sale. IRENA coin is no ordinary project. 2 americans and ! Developed by turk software. One of our software developers has worked on eBAY for many years>With their experience here, our price will increase regularly and rapidly with many innovations such as the blockchain online shopping site. We have a 2-year Cin-Burn calendar. 500,000,000 irena coins will be burned at the end of each month. After these actions, the price will continue to increase rapidly. "
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 IRENA 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 IRENA 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 IRENA 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 IRENA 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 IRENA 兌換 USD
$--
|1 IRENA 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 IRENA 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 IRENA 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 IRENA 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 IRENA 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 IRENA 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 IRENA 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 IRENA 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 IRENA 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 IRENA 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 IRENA 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 IRENA 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 IRENA 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 IRENA 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 IRENA 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 IRENA 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 IRENA 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 IRENA 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 IRENA 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 IRENA 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 IRENA 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 IRENA 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 IRENA 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 IRENA 兌換 MXN
$--