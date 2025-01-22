Iotec Finance 價格 (IOT)
今天 Iotec Finance (IOT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。IOT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Iotec Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.75 USD
- Iotec Finance 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IOT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IOT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Iotec Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Iotec Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Iotec Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Iotec Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+1.52%
|60天
|$ 0
|+25.32%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Iotec Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-0.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The iotec token proposes an innovative approach in the blockchain ecosystem, positioning itself as a multifaceted solution that seeks to integrate the functionality of staking, a commission-free delivery platform, and the issuance of NFT-based certificates for educational institutions. The staking mechanism of iotec is designed to reward token holders who choose to lock their coins to aid in the security and operation of the network. This process not only provides a passive earning potential for users through staking rewards but also strengthens the network itself by enhancing its security and stability. Long-term committed users can benefit from this feature, bolstering trust in the iotec token as a value reserve. Moreover, iotec stands out for its proprietary delivery platform that charges no commission. This innovation aims to support small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the food industry, allowing them to retain a larger share of their profits compared to traditional delivery platforms. The decentralization inherent in blockchain technology means that restaurants can connect directly with customers, removing middlemen and, consequently, additional fees. Another revolutionary aspect of iotec is the issuance of certificates for educational institutions in the form of NFTs. This method ensures authenticity, immutability, and easy verification of completion certificates and other academic documents. By transforming them into NFTs, iotec ensures that these documents are fraud-proof and permanently accessible on the blockchain, facilitating validation by employers and other educational organizations. These initiatives place iotec as a distinctive player in the world of cryptocurrencies, seeking to combine technological innovation with positive social impact, adding value to different segments of society, from individual consumers to educational and business organizations.
