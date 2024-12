什麼是Iolend (IOL)

Iolend is native lending market built on Iota EVM. Iolend is designed to aggregate the most attractive yield opportunities on the network. This is achieved through integrated yield-bearing collateral and automated smart leverage tools built atop decentralized borrowing markets. This allows users to capture multiple yield sources simultaneously while leveraging the returns. The prospect of efficient capital utilization creates various yield opportunities and yield arbitrage for users of the protocol. There is a wide range of strategies that can be employed via ioLend, and we ensure they remain decentralized and open for exploration. ioLend also focuses on maintaining protocol sustainability and balancing revenues with incentives, as well as establishing strong utility for the IOL token.

Iolend (IOL) 資源 官網