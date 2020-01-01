International Klein Blue（IKB）資訊

IKB is the first art meme token that reimagines the concept of art ownership in the digital age. Inspired by the radical artistic philosophy of Yves Klein, IKB challenges the traditional notion of material art by creating a fungible token that embodies the immaterial and experiential aspects of art. The project represents a shift from physical artwork to a digital experience, allowing collectors to own a part of the conceptual journey that transcends physical mediums.