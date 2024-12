什麼是INN (BLOCK INN)

Block Inn is a blockchain-based platform designed for the real estate rental market, focusing on security, transparency, and crypto payments. It offers short-term rentals, tokenized property investments, and fractional ownership, allowing users to buy "Blocks" of a property and trade them flexibly. Block Inn's smart contracts enable transparent transactions, immutable reviews, and decentralized dispute resolution. Additionally, it includes plans for real-world asset data sales, compliance measures, and community governance, aiming to redefine rental transactions and property investments within Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

INN (BLOCK INN) 資源 白皮書 官網