什麼是Inme (INME)

The first memecoin to influence the world. 90% airdrop to the meme coin traders to influence the world. INME has the most active and creative community who influence the world and change themselves by delivering the value of INME. INME unites other memes to make this meme supercycle last longer and be greater. After completing a series of goals, INME will become the most influential token in the meme world and influence the world's view of memes.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Inme (INME) 資源 官網