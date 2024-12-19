InfinityBit Token 價格 (IBIT)
今天 InfinityBit Token (IBIT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.58M USD。IBIT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
InfinityBit Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 25.45K USD
- InfinityBit Token 當天價格變化爲 -12.86%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.72B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IBIT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IBIT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，InfinityBit Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000102338171175987。
在過去30天內，InfinityBit Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，InfinityBit Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，InfinityBit Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000102338171175987
|-12.86%
|30天
|$ 0
|+83.90%
|60天
|$ 0
|+39.89%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
InfinityBit Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.11%
-12.86%
-35.81%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time. About InfinityBit Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology. Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users. AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment. IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry. A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
