Infinite Sui Glitch（ISG）資訊

nfinite Sui Glitch (ISG) is a community-driven memecoin developed exclusively on the innovative Sui blockchain. Its main purpose is to enable token holders to earn passive income through a unique automated dividend distribution mechanism. A 2% transaction fee on every buy and sell is collected and redistributed as dividends in SUI tokens to holders every 10 minutes. ISG merges meme culture and blockchain innovation, leveraging social media trends and viral marketing to rapidly expand and engage its community.