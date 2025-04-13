Infinite Money Glitch 價格 (IMG)
今天 Infinite Money Glitch (IMG) 的實時價格爲 0.00746676 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 7.51M USD。IMG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Infinite Money Glitch 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Infinite Money Glitch 當天價格變化爲 -1.24%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.59M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IMG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IMG 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Infinite Money Glitch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Infinite Money Glitch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0127431623。
在過去60天內，Infinite Money Glitch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Infinite Money Glitch 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.24%
|30天
|$ +0.0127431623
|+170.67%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Infinite Money Glitch 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.53%
-1.24%
+19.74%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Infinite Money Glitch ($IMG) is revolutionizing DeFi on Solana by leveraging the Token2022 program's advanced tax extension capabilities to create a truly innovative reward system for token holders. At its core, $IMG implements a seamless 5% tax on all transactions - whether buying, selling, or transferring tokens. This tax is automatically collected and distributed to holders in SOL, creating a sustainable passive income stream for the community. What sets $IMG apart is its implementation of Solana's Token2022 program, enabling automated and efficient reward distribution without relying on external smart contracts. Key Features: • Automated SOL Rewards: Holders receive Solana directly to their wallets • Proportional Distribution: Rewards scale with your holding size - the more $IMG you hold, the higher your SOL yield • Fair Tax Structure: Consistent 5% tax across all transactions ensures market stability • Token2022 Integration: Utilizing Solana's latest token program for enhanced efficiency and security • Transparent Distribution: All reward calculations and distributions are verifiable on-chain The Infinite Money Glitch ecosystem is designed to reward long-term holders while maintaining market liquidity. By implementing the tax at the token program level, we've created a more efficient and secure reward system compared to traditional reflection tokens.
