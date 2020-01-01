infinite backrooms（IB）資訊

Infinite Backrooms is a meme token launched on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the concept of the "backrooms" - an endless maze of surreal and unsettling rooms often depicted in internet culture. Designed to be both a fun experiment and a token that captures the imagination, Infinite Backrooms taps into the limitless creative potential of digital spaces and the growing world of decentralized finance. This project is rooted in the idea of infinite exploration, much like the endless hallways of the backrooms, providing an immersive and unconventional experience for the community.