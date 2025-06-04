INFinitar Coin 價格 (INF)
今天 INFinitar Coin (INF) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。INF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
INFinitar Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 16.85K USD
- INFinitar Coin 當天價格變化爲 -3.56%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 INF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 INF 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，INFinitar Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，INFinitar Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，INFinitar Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，INFinitar Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.56%
|30天
|$ 0
|-77.63%
|60天
|$ 0
|-82.03%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
INFinitar Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.92%
-3.56%
-15.62%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
In the current era, the gaming industry has witnessed the meteoric rise of Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, captivating audiences across the globe. These highly competitive titles have not only generated billions in revenue but have also fostered thriving communities and professional esports scenes. Infinitar, as a MOBA game built on the principles of Web3, is poised to redefine the gaming experience and serve as a gateway to the emerging Metaverse. Game Modes: Infinitar supports multiple arena modes, including 421 levels of personal ranking, 3v3, and 5v5 battles, catering to diverse player preferences. Heroes and Costumes: The game offers a wide variety of hero characters and costumes, each with unique strengths, weapons, and skills, allowing players to customize their gameplay experience. Social System: Infinitar enhances the overall gaming experience by incorporating social interactions both inside and outside the game, fostering a strong community. NFT Marketplace: The game features an NFT marketplace that facilitates the buying and selling of various NFT items, promoting decentralized ownership and digital scarcity. Game Economic Model: Infinitar employs an economic model with extensive consumption and usage scenarios, ensuring a sustainable in-game economy. Token and Economy The game's token, INF, plays a central role in the Infinitar ecosystem. Players can use INF to acquire blind boxes, which unlock a variety of heroes and weapons, further enhancing their gaming experience. Additionally, the INF token serves as the medium of exchange in the NFT marketplace, where players can trade heroes and other items.
