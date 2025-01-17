IndoWealth Token 價格 (IWT)
今天 IndoWealth Token (IWT) 的實時價格爲 0.327552 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。IWT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
IndoWealth Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 437.47K USD
- IndoWealth Token 當天價格變化爲 -0.96%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，IndoWealth Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0031800798790518。
今天內，IndoWealth Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0031800798790518。
在過去30天內，IndoWealth Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，IndoWealth Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，IndoWealth Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0031800798790518
|-0.96%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
IndoWealth Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.34%
-0.96%
-3.02%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The IndoWealth Group is made up of, and administered by, a group of professionals across multiple jurisdictions with a large range of expertise and qualifications in fields such as investment banking, blockchain IT, financial advisory, entrepreneurship and more who have come together to realize a shared vision. Through its unique position of entering a developing multi-billion-dollar economy (that is set to soon become a multi-trillion-dollar G7-level economy in the very near future) over a decade ago and long before it became “fashionable”, the IndoWealth Group is able to harness its local network and connections to harvest the best deals in the fastest growing industries with the highest paying yields. Members of the IndoWealth Group have concluded billions of dollars’ worth of deals in the past for large institutions and high net-worth individuals, and now they have formed the IndoWealth Group to bring those same deals to the everyday investor through the power of blockchain technology. By combining the foundational templates of large-scale business enterprise with an investment-focused financial services lens boosted by the utility of blockchain technology, IndoWealth Group is the first entity to create a new investment model that is transcends traditional financial institutions and service providers. In so doing, the IndoWealth Group aims to be the bridge between the everyday investor and mega-projects that previously only the wealthy have access to. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and appealing directly to the lifeblood of crypto funding that is every individual crypto investor, the IndoWealth Group is much bigger than the sum of its parts. IndoWealth Group aspires to build to create a permanent income-producing, self-sustaining network that does the following: - Improve the crypto investment landscape by making large “unobtainable” deals available to its community - Continuously unlock the economic potential of one of the fastest growing economies in the world - Provide investors access to unprecedented investment opportunities at “ground-level” before the local market becomes oversaturated - Building up the infrastructure and livelihoods of the target investment destination, leading to long-term profit generation and sustainability and - Pay high yields and provide real value that reward investors for taking part in this future forward endeavor.
|1 IWT 兌換 AUD
A$0.5240832
|1 IWT 兌換 GBP
￡0.26531712
|1 IWT 兌換 EUR
€0.31772544
|1 IWT 兌換 USD
$0.327552
|1 IWT 兌換 MYR
RM1.473984
|1 IWT 兌換 TRY
₺11.60189184
|1 IWT 兌換 JPY
¥50.8688256
|1 IWT 兌換 RUB
₽33.77716224
|1 IWT 兌換 INR
₹28.3660032
|1 IWT 兌換 IDR
Rp5,369.70405888
|1 IWT 兌換 PHP
₱19.18799616
|1 IWT 兌換 EGP
￡E.16.5086208
|1 IWT 兌換 BRL
R$1.97841408
|1 IWT 兌換 CAD
C$0.46839936
|1 IWT 兌換 BDT
৳39.82377216
|1 IWT 兌換 NGN
₦510.20482176
|1 IWT 兌換 UAH
₴13.81614336
|1 IWT 兌換 VES
Bs17.687808
|1 IWT 兌換 PKR
Rs91.39028352
|1 IWT 兌換 KZT
₸173.766336
|1 IWT 兌換 THB
฿11.31037056
|1 IWT 兌換 TWD
NT$10.77973632
|1 IWT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.29807232
|1 IWT 兌換 HKD
HK$2.54835456
|1 IWT 兌換 MAD
.د.م3.2918976