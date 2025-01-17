Indigo Protocol iBTC 價格 (IBTC)
今天 Indigo Protocol iBTC (IBTC) 的實時價格爲 103,543 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。IBTC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Indigo Protocol iBTC 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 22.77K USD
- Indigo Protocol iBTC 當天價格變化爲 +5.10%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IBTC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IBTC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Indigo Protocol iBTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +5,022.31。
在過去30天內，Indigo Protocol iBTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +2,411.1437152000。
在過去60天內，Indigo Protocol iBTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +18,518.1581893000。
在過去90天內，Indigo Protocol iBTC 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +38,025.196781340135。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +5,022.31
|+5.10%
|30天
|$ +2,411.1437152000
|+2.33%
|60天
|$ +18,518.1581893000
|+17.88%
|90天
|$ +38,025.196781340135
|+58.04%
Indigo Protocol iBTC 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.98%
+5.10%
+10.07%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
iBTC is synthetic Bitcoin released in November of 2022 as part of Indigo Protocol v1. The Indigo Protocol is a CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) based DeFi protocol that brings capital-efficient synthetic assets to the Cardano ecosystem. Users can purchase iBTC from a DEX just like any Cardano native asset, or can mint iBTC within the Indigo Protocol by depositing ADA as collateral. When users mint iBTC within the Indigo Protocol, they must deposit sufficient ADA such that their CDP remains above the applicable Minimum Collateralization Ratio (MCR) - meaning a user deposits collateral in the form of ADA that ensures over-collateralization. If the value of a user's ADA collateral begins to decrease toward the MCR, a user can choose to add more collateral to keep their iBTC position above the MCR. If a user’s collateral becomes worth less than the MCR of their iBTC debt, the Indigo Stability Pool providers will allow the user to keep their iBTC but will exchange Stability Pool iBTC for the user’s higher value ADA collateral. Thereby ensuring that iBTC remains overcollateralized and that the Indigo Protocol remains solvent via its efficient liquidation process. Unique to Indigo, users still receive their ADA staking rewards from stake pool delegation while ADA is being used as collateral in a CDP. This CDP Liquid Staking feature presents a unique use case for iBTC in trading strategies. The Indigo DAO controls the iBTC parameters and can therefore vote to raise or lower the Minimum Collateralization Ratio for iBTC and all Indigo iAssets.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 IBTC 兌換 AUD
A$165,668.8
|1 IBTC 兌換 GBP
￡83,869.83
|1 IBTC 兌換 EUR
€100,436.71
|1 IBTC 兌換 USD
$103,543
|1 IBTC 兌換 MYR
RM465,943.5
|1 IBTC 兌換 TRY
₺3,667,493.06
|1 IBTC 兌換 JPY
¥16,080,227.9
|1 IBTC 兌換 RUB
₽10,677,354.16
|1 IBTC 兌換 INR
₹8,966,823.8
|1 IBTC 兌換 IDR
Rp1,697,425,957.92
|1 IBTC 兌換 PHP
₱6,065,548.94
|1 IBTC 兌換 EGP
￡E.5,218,567.2
|1 IBTC 兌換 BRL
R$625,399.72
|1 IBTC 兌換 CAD
C$148,066.49
|1 IBTC 兌換 BDT
৳12,588,757.94
|1 IBTC 兌換 NGN
₦161,281,683.09
|1 IBTC 兌換 UAH
₴4,367,443.74
|1 IBTC 兌換 VES
Bs5,591,322
|1 IBTC 兌換 PKR
Rs28,889,532.43
|1 IBTC 兌換 KZT
₸54,929,561.5
|1 IBTC 兌換 THB
฿3,575,339.79
|1 IBTC 兌換 TWD
NT$3,407,600.13
|1 IBTC 兌換 CHF
Fr94,224.13
|1 IBTC 兌換 HKD
HK$805,564.54
|1 IBTC 兌換 MAD
.د.م1,040,607.15