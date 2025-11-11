IncogniFi（INFI）代幣經濟學
IncogniFi（INFI）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 IncogniFi（INFI）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
IncogniFi（INFI）資訊
As highlighted by Vitalik in a recent article, privacy is simulteanously one of Crypto's most important features, as well as one of its most prominent existential threats. Over the last few years, while providers of privacy tools have gained negative media attention (i.e. Tornado Cash), the importance of safeguarding privacy in a Web3 environment has been highlighted by several high profile kidnapping and robbery cases of wealthy Crypto individuals. Moreover, the rise of bots and copytraders have increased the need for users to be able to transact privately, without anyone following their every move.
As such, while private transactions can be abused by malicious actors and people looking to use cryptocurrency to hide the source of their funds, privacy should be a right and people should not be forced to share their balances, transactions or online movement. This view has been shared by many prominent figure in the Ethereum ecosystem, most importantly by earlier mentioned developer Vitalik Buterin, who is a renowned supporter of dApps such as Railgun and Tornado Cash.
While the importance of privacy in Web3 is thus generally agreed upon, the offering of privacy tools remains fragmented. As described in the next chapter, IncogniFi aims to change that, by creating a one-stop-shop privacy hub for browsing, communicating, transacting and storing crypto in a private way.
IncogniFi is an advanced privacy ecosystem, comprising a fully private, anonymous and secure VPN Browser, a Private W2W Communication Tool, a Password & Key Manager, a Non-Custodial Wallet and a Privacy Dex.
Ecosystem Products
- VPN Browser
- W2W Private Messenger
- Password & Key Manager
- Non-Custodial Wallet
- Privacy Dex
IncogniFi（INFI）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 IncogniFi（INFI）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 INFI 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
INFI 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 INFI 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 INFI 代幣的實時價格吧！
